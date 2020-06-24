Jonathan Bartley
Green Party celebrates 60 per cent vote surge
More than 850,000 voters backed the Green Party, as the Party's support surged
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry named as new Green Party co-leaders
Councillor Bartley will continue at the helm for a further two years, alongside London Assembly member Sian Berry
Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry to stand for Green Party co-leadership
Announcement follows Caroline Lucas' decision not to run in this year's leadership election
Jonathan Bartley: The Greens are the party of small business
He may differ from conventional politicians, but the Green Party co-leader understands the importance of offering a positive economic vision
Bartley: A Progressive Alliance could have put Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10
Green Party co-leader argues the Greens played a key role in denying Theresa May a majority and helped delay government fracking and aviation expansion plans