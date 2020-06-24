JLL
Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand
Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'
Net zero: It's now or never for the property sector
JLL's sustainability head Sophie Walker provides her top five tips for businesses looking to shift their buildings to net zero
JLL promises Science-Based Target by 2020
Property giant promises to set emissions targets in line with the Paris Agreement goals