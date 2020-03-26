Jeremy Hunt
Boris Johnson to take up net zero challenge as new UK Prime Minister
Former Foreign Secretary will be under pressure to deliver a raft of net zero and green Brexit policies in the coming weeks
Green groups urge leadership candidates to prioritise climate emergency, but are they listening?
Alliance of 43 civil society groups call on Conservative and Liberal Democrat leadership candidates to explain how they intend to tackle escalating environmental threats
A tale of two Tories
The two candidates to be the next Prime Minister are on board with the UK's net zero transition, but what, asks Michael Holder, does that mean in practice?
Johnson promises to 'advance' UK green agenda as Hunt warns of 'tough' net zero choices ahead
Prime Ministerial candidates seek to rally support for their green agendas from influential group of Conservative MPs
'Climate delayers': Pressure mounts on new PM to deliver on net zero pledge
London Mayor Sadiq Khan launches attack on Boris Johnson's environmental record, as speculation over cabinet reshuffle intensifies
Government to meet with businesses to discuss Green Brexit plans, as Labour steps up call for 'climate emergency'
Commons motion calls for net zero before 2050 goal, new targets for clean tech deployment, and circular economy plan