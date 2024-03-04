Budget: Government trails funding boost for Green Industries Growth Accelerator

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Jeremy Hunt
Image:

Jeremy Hunt

Treasury confirms Chancellor to announce £360m for manufacturing and R&D projects, including increased support for zero carbon aviation and green industry initiatives

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to announce up to £360m of funding for a series of manufacturing and research and development projects as part of this week's Budget, with green industries expected to be among...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Fly up': Heathrow to turn Heston Blumenthal breakfast into biofuel

CCC warns UK's approach to climate adaptation 'is not working'

Most read
01

Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
02

REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

12 March 2024 • 10 min read
03

Mersey Tidal Power: Plans for multibillion-pound barrage connecting Liverpool and Wirral unveiled

11 March 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
05

'The gas and electricity industries need to work hand in hand': The energy industry respond to the government's REMA reforms

12 March 2024 • 11 min read

More on Politics

Claire Coutinho: 'We must be hard-headed and realistic about the future of our energy system'
Politics

Claire Coutinho: 'We must be hard-headed and realistic about the future of our energy system'

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary's speech to Chatham House - in full

Claire Coutinho, MP
clock 12 March 2024 • 16 min read
'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security
Politics

'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security

The government’s proposed package of energy market reforms are wide-ranging and broadly sensible, if worryingly incomplete - so why all the focus on controversial new gas power plants?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 March 2024 • 6 min read
Budget: Government confirms £160m deal to acquire Hitachi nuclear sites
Politics

Budget: Government confirms £160m deal to acquire Hitachi nuclear sites

Chancellor announces deal to purchase Wylfa and Oldbury sites, as part of Budget dominated by pre-election tax cuts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 March 2024 • 11 min read