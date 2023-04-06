ISG Renewables

Schroders Greencoat and Innova target joint 5GW UK solar and battery pipeline

Solar

Schroders Greencoat and Innova target joint 5GW UK solar and battery pipeline

Clean energy investor and developer set up joint venture ISG Renewables to deliver 5GW of solar and battery capacity over next three to five years

clock 06 April 2023 • 2 min read
