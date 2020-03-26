Ireland
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Irish government dishes out €25m energy efficiency funding
Hundreds of homes, community and commercial buildings will receive energy efficiency upgrades
Is Ireland's farming industry sowing the seeds for green growth?
The Irish food board believes its 'Origin Green' programme will help Irish farmers to become world leaders in sustainability - but is it driving radical enough change?
Ireland to unveil bold plan to tackle climate emergency
Varadkar reveals ideas to curb greenhouse gases and move towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Global briefing: Are coal's prospects going up in smoke?
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Global briefing: California backs 2045 carbon-free energy target
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Reports: Draft no-deal plans for emergency generators in Ireland to remain under wraps
Government not set to publish details of plan to ship generators into Northern Ireland to secure electricity supplies, The Times reports
Global briefing...Australia's Turnbull u-turns on climate policy
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Mary Robinson launches new feminist fight against climate change
Former Irish president's initiative kicks off with podcasts pairing her with comedian Maeve Higgins
World first: Ireland to divest from fossil fuels
Ireland set to become first country in the world to fully divest from fossil fuels after Divestment Bill wins final approval from Irish legislature
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Ireland fires up support for Powering Past Coal Alliance
Irish government confirms it will join international group as it seeks to end use of coal-fired power by 2025
Is an Irish green infrastructure boom on the horizon?
The imminent all-Ireland electricity market changes and ambitious green policy plans promise huge decarbonisation gains, but Brexit and clean energy target uncertainty could yet undermine investment
Green Investment Group and Covanta eye pipeline of waste-to-energy projects
First step in partnership will see GIG invest €136m to acquire 50 per cent stake in Covanta's operational waste facility in Dublin
Microsoft inks 15-year deal to buy power from GE's Irish battery wind farm
The 37MW Tullhennel onshore wind farm in County Kerry will provide electricity to support growing demand for Microsoft Cloud services from Ireland
Greencoat Renewables PLC ups IPO to €270m in response to 'heavy demand'
Company concludes first equity offering, paving the way for fresh round of investment in Irish wind energy sector
Ireland becomes third European country to ban onshore fracking
President of the Republic, Michael D. Higgins, signs Prohibition of Onshore Hydraulic Fracturing Bill 2016 into law
Major new Irish wind farms come online
Gaelectric cuts ribbon on two new Northern Irish wind farms, as SSE completes first phase of giant 169MW project in the Republic
Greencoat Renewables announces plan for €250m IPO
Renewables investor unveils plan to become first renewable energy infrastructure outfit to be listed on the Irish stock exchange
Inside NVP Energy's plan to clean up the wastewater treatment industry
Irish start-up uses a pioneering system of low-temperature anaerobic digestion to deliver on-site wastewater treatment that delivers a green energy bonus
Blustery weather topples wind power records across Northern Europe
Ireland and the Nordics enjoy record levels of power production from wind farms, while UK breaks two new records for daily and half hourly generation
Ireland passes first hurdle to ban fracking
Bill to ban fracking unanimously passed by Irish House of Representatives