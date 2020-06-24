IPPR
IPPR: UK should pay £20bn into UN climate fund
The UK's contribution to global decarbonisation should be more in line with its 'fair share' of responsibility for climate breakdown, think tank says
Net zero: The cost myth
Acting on climate change won't cost us the earth, but inaction will, argues IPPR's Josh Emden
IPPR: Sustainable Economy Act would force government to act on all green issues
Proposed Act would avoid narrow focus on greenhouse gas emissions and promote action to preserve wider natural systems, argues think tank
Net Zero: CCC expected to call for 2050 target, as MPs propose climate 'war footing'
Ed Miliband and Caroline Lucas back new Environmental Justice Commission, as pressure on government to embrace net zero emission target intensifies
Northern England: IPPR calls for 'Just Transition Commission'
Influential think tank calls on government to emulate Scotland and introduce Just Transition Commission for carbon intensive communities across Northern England
Crisis? What crisis? That crisis. That crisis there.
James Murray reflects on a dispiriting and inspiring day, as IPPR declares #ThisIsACrisis
Climate and economic risks 'threaten 2008-style systemic collapse'
Environmental and social problems could interact in global breakdown, report says
Report: North of England poised for green jobs boom
Think-tank IPPR suggests workers in the North could benefit from 46,000 new green jobs by 2030
Lethal but legal: Government faces fresh calls to strengthen air pollution standards
IPPR report argues Brexit could provide the government to set stronger air quality rules for domestic heating that honour its pledge to be 'more ambitious about achieving cleaner air'
'Tell Sid' the future of energy is local
IPPR's Hywel Lloyd and Luke Murphy reveal how a decentralised clean energy system could deliver on the vision of both Clement Atlee and Margaret Thatcher
Government 'will miss fuel poverty target by more than six decades'
IPPR says reform is needed of scheme for installing energy efficiency measures
Coal end date shows real leadership. But what should replace it?
The UK's pledge to close coal plants by 2025 sends a powerful message ahead of the Paris climate change talks
Huge questions left unanswered over government's energy efficiency plans
Changing policies is fine if it improves the status quo, but scrapping schemes without a back-up plan is the wrong move and will only increase costs in the long-term, argues Jimmy Aldridge.
When the levy breaks: How to save energy bill payers money whilst maintaining ambition on climate change
Clean energy advocates can not afford to bury their heads in the sand, argues IPPR's Jimmy Aldridge, reform is needed to help cut costs
Could part-nationalising offshore wind and nuclear developments slash 'green levies'?
IPPR report urges government to act now to lower costs of decarbonising energy sector, before political pressure builds
Budget 2015 should set 10 year deadline for coal, IPPR says
Think tank says phasing out coal by 2025 and freezing carbon floor price would cut bills, tackle pollution, and improve energy security
Report: spending must double on renewable energy projects in developing countries
Think-tank suggests that richer nations should provide upfront cash if environmental targets are to be met
Report touts global low carbon job boost
Think tanks call on G20 leaders to act together to create the efficient low carbon markets
Report: Focus on cost saving key to overcoming consumer climate apathy
Think tank warns that with consumers "tired and bored" of climate change, firms must focus on cost saving benefits to sell green products
Think-tank moots carbon rationing as UK's plan B
Personal carbon trading could be one option if current strategies to combat climate change fail
Key report says UK to miss wind targets
70,000 potential jobs hang on government support for the wind industry, says the IPPR