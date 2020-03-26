internet of things
Inside Panasonic's plan to design the green home of the future
The consumer electronics giant is working to combine green power with super smart appliances to create the green home of the future
Bosch launches mobility arm, snapping up ridesharing app SPLT
Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner tells conference 'connectivity is fundamentally changing how we get from A to B'
ENGIE teams up with PassivSystems to roll out smart heating to UK customers
Customers on ENGIE's new three-year fixed price 'Control' tariff will be offered a smart thermostat to control heating remotely
Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in ride sharing app Lyft
Deal will see Jaguar provide Lyft with fleet of its vehicles and enable firms to test and develop driverless and digitally connected vehicles
ETF Partners: Why companies can be greener than they first appear
Founder and partner of UK investment fund, Patrick Sheehan, explains his unique approach to funding innovation
Is IoT the missing ingredient for tackling food waste?
Whole Foods is among the early adopters for its Grind2Energy service, now powered by the Internet of Things