Vodafone and Landis+Gyr announce smart metering and green grid tech tie-up

Vodafone also plans to shift its entire European mobile network to run on 100 per cent renewable electricity by July 2021

The partnership is aimed at harnessing Internet of Things technologies to accelerate green, digital grid systems and services for energy utilities

A new partnership between Swiss smart meter manufacturer Landis+Gyr and telecommunications giant Vodafone will help drive forwards the development of Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for green energy management around the world, the two companies claimed yesterday.

The agreement is aimed at enabling seamless access to more than 400 networks in 180 countries using a single subscriber identity profile, they said, accelerating the deployment of smart metering infrastructure and associated green grid technologies.

In addition, the companies claim the partnership offers the potential to provide "unprecedented" low-power wide-area (LPWA) technology capabilities, with the ability to seamlessly transition to 5G networks where and when these networks are available.

"Together, we will be able to deliver longevity and quality of service to match utility asset lifecycles, creating the base for interactive smart grids with increasing intelligence embedded at the grid edge," said Landis+Gyr CEO Werner Lieberherr. "This will enable our customers, energy consumers and entire communities to manage energy in a more informed way, making a positive impact on the environment."

The Internet of Things - enabling the exchange of data between computing devices embedded in everyday objects - is expected to play a key role in digitalising the utilities sector, driving efficiencies and supporting the integration of renewable energy onto the grid.

Vinod Kumar, CEO at Vodafone Business, added: "We believe advances in cellular networking technology will enable more and more companies to be not only more resilient and future-ready, but also more sustainable."