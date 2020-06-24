industry
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Biogas to transport fuel plant gets the green light
Major £150m investment aims generate sufficient fuel to power 1,000 low-carbon HGVs and buses every year
UKRI launches twin funds to catalyse decarbonisation of industrial clusters
Funds aim to take on the massive challenge of decarbonising heavy industries, such as iron, steel, and chemicals
Is hydrogen the next step for steelmaking?
Finding a clean way to make virgin steel will be essential for the UK to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goal, says Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Industrial giant Thyssenkrupp sets 2C Science-Based Target
German industrial engineering and steel making conglomerate has promised to cut direct emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, as it aims for net zero by 2050
Climate change could cause steel sector's profits to melt away, CDP warns
Analysts warn sector could face "significant losses" if it fails to cut emissions fast enough
Cement industry must commit to net zero by 2050, say investors
Members of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change and Climate Action 100+ write to board chairs of world's largest cement firms calling for more climate action
Energy efficiency schemes secure government funding boost
Seven projects, from greener cement mixes to energy storage innovations, awarded share of £2.7m funding round
Global Emissions: A case of good news, and potentially catastrophic news
Latest data confirms biggest rise in US emissions in eight years, but separate report shows greenhouse gases from Scottish industry have hit a 10 year low
'Optimistic but realistic': Is net zero transport and industry globally really achievable by 2060?
Energy Transitions Commission's latest research sets out a blueprint for decarbonising plastics, cement, shipping, aviation, and steel by 2060, but is its optimism justifiable
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
Centrica: New energy tech could deliver half of UK industry's carbon targets
Battery storage, onsite renewables and energy efficiency measures could help slash CO2 across healthcare, industry and hospitality, according to new analysis
EU Emissions Trading Scheme emissions rise for first time in seven years
Uptick in industrial activity drives emissions growth across the trading bloc
Clean Growth Plan: Why business needs to step up to the plate
Parts of the business community must up their game in the UK fight against climate change, argues Committee on Climate Change Chair Lord Deben
Green Steel: SIMEC Energy seals hydro deal and targets 1GW of renewable power capacity
Gupta family's SIMEC Energy to buy Green Highland Renewables and reveals plans to build 1GW of renewables capacity in the UK by 2021
GREENSTEEL strategy heads Down Under through ZEN Energy deal
Gupta family's GFG Alliance enters Australian energy market by snapping up majority stake in Australian clean energy firm ZEN Energy
EU industrial air pollution rules herald 'logical end for coal plants'
Plants larger than 50MW will have four years to adapt to meet new stricter standards for air pollutants, as lawyers warn they will sue sites that fail to comply
Carbon Trust to run government's £9.2m Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator
Consultancy to head up four-year program to fund energy efficiency demonstration projects