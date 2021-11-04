Iceland Foods

Iceland pledges to become plastic neutral with launch of new plastic recovery programme

Biodiversity

Iceland pledges to become plastic neutral with launch of new plastic recovery programme

The supermarket’s managing director calls for other supermarkets to slash their plastic footprints following UN report

clock 04 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Glasgow Breakthroughs': 40 nations back plan to make clean technologies 'new normal' by 2030

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

COP26: Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet launches in bid to unlock $100bn of climate finance

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
03

'Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use': Over 100 nations promise to reverse forest loss by 2030

02 November 2021 • 7 min read
04

Why the traditional landlord-tenant relationship is over

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Apple accelerates pursuit of net zero supply chain goal

01 November 2021 • 2 min read