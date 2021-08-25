HyNet

'World first': Sheet glass produced with hydrogen at UK plant for first time

Energy

'World first': Sheet glass produced with hydrogen at UK plant for first time

Achievement proves low carbon hydrogen is a viable option to decarbonise of carbon-intensive glass manufacturing sector, according to partners behind trail-blazing scheme

clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Ovo rolls out its AI-enabled flat-rate EV charging tariff nationwide

23 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

'World first': Sheet glass produced with hydrogen at UK plant for first time

25 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

Stagecoach urges government to tackle 'mixed messaging' on public transport

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
04

'Symbolic moment': Alok Sharma triggers demolition of West Yorkshire coal plant

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

Quorn on the Kop: Liverpool FC serves up meat-free steak pies at Anfield

20 August 2021 • 2 min read