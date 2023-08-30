hydrogen levy

Government moves to axe proposed hydrogen levy on households

Policy

Amendment to Energy Bill confirms plan to drop hydrogen levy and replace it with a new levy on the gas shipping industry

clock 30 August 2023 • 3 min read
Government rules out hydrogen levy on energy bills

But Treasury sparks speculation that other green levies could return to energy bills from July

clock 26 June 2023 • 5 min read
