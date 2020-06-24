Hydroelectric
Investment slump: Renewables spending drops 20 per cent in 2017
Independent renewables projects attracted £227m of investment in UK last year, compared to £280m in 2016
Winds of change: The shifting face of Brazilian energy
Intense controversy over the use of major dams in the Brazilian Amazon is forcing the government to look to alternative renewables to meet growing demand for power
GFG powers up hydro business with Green Highland Renewables buyout
Billionaire Gupta family will invest £60m over the next two years in Scottish hydropower projects
Record-breaking Portugal generates more clean energy than it can use
Renewables delivered more than 100 per cent of Portugal's electricity needs in March, according to official data
Sunshine rollercoaster? Brazil tipped for solar boom
Solar capacity is set to double in Brazil in the course of this year, but for a country just emerging from a brutal recession, challenges remain
The very hungry energy industry
Michael Liebreich presents an energy-themed take on classic children's book 'The very hungry caterpillar'
Green Steel: SIMEC Energy seals hydro deal and targets 1GW of renewable power capacity
Gupta family's SIMEC Energy to buy Green Highland Renewables and reveals plans to build 1GW of renewables capacity in the UK by 2021
Report: Almost 140 countries can switch to 100 per cent clean energy
Wind, water and sunlight can power all energy sectors in 139 countries, claim Stanford researchers
Cheshire hydro project hits crowdfunding target in just two days
New hydro project proposed for the River Weaver in Cheshire raises £635,000 in 51 hours, putting the scheme on track to start construction
Squeaky Clean Energy: The P2P platform cutting utilities out of the loop
Squeaky CEO Chris Bowden's P2P clean power purchasing platform is looking to disrupt the energy market by cutting out the middle man
UK's first new hydro energy storage plant in 30 years given green light
Snowdonia Pumped Hydro given go-ahead to turn two abandoned quarries in Wales into 700MWh capacity energy storage water reservoirs
Hydropower remains crucial to America's energy strategy
America's hydropower fleet is sparking a wave of refinancing - S&P's Michael Ferguson explains what is driving the deals
New York announces $360m for clean energy projects
New York State Governor reveals funding for 11 renewables projects, including solar parks, wind farms and hydroelectric dam upgrades
Will China's green energy investment surge leave US lagging in the global clean tech race?
IEEFA highlights how China's dominance of clean energy sectors is set to be bolstered by billions of dollars of new investment in coming years
Liberty House and SIMEC buy UK's last aluminium smelter under green metals plan
Deal includes purchase of two hydro plants, which will power the smelting operations and production of aluminium wheels for the car industry
Reports: China to spend $174bn on wind and hydro by 2020
Government unveils five-year plan to boost clean energy development
Should businesses use power purchase agreements to source renewable energy?
Growing numbers of firms are contracting renewable energy directly from suppliers via PPAs
Reports: Sweden on track for 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2040
Renewables are already producing more than half of Sweden's power
Reports: India mulls hydropower rethink
Minister argues that plan to reclassify large hydro projects as renewable would boost clean energy efforts
Reports: China cancels coal plants larger than UK's whole fleet
New policy cancels construction work on 30 large-scale coal plants, although others warn China continues to expand coal power abroad
Restaurant chain LEON dishes up 100 per cent renewable energy
LEON opts for 100 per cent renewable electricity tariff with Opus Energy
RWE Innogy's £12m Cia Aig hydro scheme unveiled by Scottish minister
Official opening follows warnings from MSP Paul Whitehouse that hydro power sector is currently "at a crossroads" due to subsidy cuts
Aberdeen urban hydro project launches share offer
Aberdeen Community Energy seeks minimum investments of £100 as it bids to raise £500,000 for Donside Hydro project
US plans surge in hydropower generation
Energy department says US hydropower capacity could reach 150GW by 2050, as government announces $9.8m in funding for new projects