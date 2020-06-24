housing
Scottish Government proposes legal requirement for all owner occupier homes to hit EPC C from 2024
Homes would need to hit EPC C after sale or renovation under radical new plans to accelerate energy efficiency improvements in private housing
Are cracks already appearing in the Future Homes Standard?
Government has unveiled a bold plan to cut emissions from new homes - but having been burned once by a late U-turn, the green building and energy industries are skittish
Could these be the low carbon homes of tomorrow?
VIDEO: Developer CITU has just completed the first of 500 low carbon homes in Leeds - BusinessGreen took a closer look
Low carbon homes to be built above Bristol car park
An affordable housing project will see 11 one- and two-bedroom 'pods' built using modular technology above the Chalks Road car park in Bristol
UK has 'no chance' of net zero without action on energy efficiency, MPs warn
BEIS Committee releases damning report on UK energy efficiency policy, as MPs make the case for better building standards and retrofit funding
Are UK landlords falling foul of energy efficiency rules going unpunished?
As tighter Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) come into force, there are widespread concerns the rules are not being properly policed
CPRE: Brownfield land could deliver one million new homes
Derelict and vacant land could be used to regenerate towns and cities, while minimising environmental impacts
Shaky foundations: UK housing not prepared for climate impacts
Homes across the country will struggle to cope with rising temperatures, floods, and water scarcity, UK climate watchdog warns
Report: UK must retrofit draughty homes to meet carbon targets
All UK homes need an energy efficiency overhaul to slash emissions, experts warn
Planning policy is still not up to scratch on sustainability
Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework are a missed opportunity for green buildings, argues UKGBC's John Alker
James Brokenshire appointed as Housing and Communities Secretary
Former Northern Ireland Secretary replaces Sajid Javid at the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Survey: 'Shocking' lack of landlord awareness of energy efficiency rules
Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulations come into effect on April 1st, yet landlord survey finds 'staggering' level of ignorance of their implications
Greener planning: Government unveils fresh planning guidelines, but will they deliver sustainable developments?
Fresh draft of the National Planning Policy Frameworks makes local authority's role in managing rising temperatures and flood risk, but other green goals appear to have been downgraded
Sustainable scholars: Cambridge University installs new solar array
373kW array to provide clean power for University's new development of staff homes, student accommodation, and academic buildings
Wildlife Trusts unveil plans for nature-friendly homes
Major new report sets out guidelines for how the UK can meet ambitious house building targets while enhancing wildlife and habitats