Hillesden

Study: Nature-friendly farming boosts wildlife without damaging food production

Biodiversity

Study: Nature-friendly farming boosts wildlife without damaging food production

Results of a decade-long study conducted on a 1,000 hectare farm in Buckinghamshire reveal positive outcomes for wildlife and food production

clock 04 August 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read