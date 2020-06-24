HGV
Neste CEO Peter Vanacker: 'We are not an oil refining company anymore'
CEO at the world's largest renewable diesel supplier speaks to BusinessGreen about shipping, aviation, trucks, and turning waste plastic into fuel
Volvo Trucks delivers first all-electric vehicles
Swedish refuse truck and distribution truck become the first zero emission Volvo Trucks to hit the roads
Reports: EU seeking 15 per cent cut in truck emissions by 2025
But calls for more ambitious targets for heavy goods vehicles from some member states and businesses look set to be rejected
Brewing giant AB InBev orders in 800 hydrogen-electric trucks
Anheuser-Busch orders 800 zero emission HGVs from Nikola Motor Company it aims to covert entire US fleet of HGVs by 2025
Low emission lorries to pay less under new HGV levy changes
But concerns raised that owners of hybrid passenger cars will be forced to pay more when changes to eco-friendly car discounts kick in