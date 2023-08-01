Calls grow for 'greener lorry levy' as distance-based charges returns from Covid-related hiatus

Stuart Stone
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

As the UK's HGV levy returns, environmental groups call for shift from a flat levy to distance-based charging with exemptions for new zero emission trucks

An alliance of environmental groups have today urged the government to go further in embedding "polluter pays" principles into the UK freight industry, as the HGV levy returns from a three-year pandemic...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

Making circularity 'mainstream': Arup and BITC publish circular business framework

Government exempts zero emission trucks from reintroduced HGV levy

'Climate meltdown': Scientists implore government to rethink approval for new fossil fuel projects
'Climate meltdown': Scientists implore government to rethink approval for new fossil fuel projects

Over 600 scientists write to Rishi Sunak in protest at recent watering down of climate policies, as Ministers prepare to meet with oil and gas industry bosses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 August 2023 • 6 min read
An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
'Pouring fuel on the fire while the world burns': The green economy reacts to the government's oil and gas licensing round

Campaigners, MPs, green businesses, energy experts, and economists respond to the government's decision to press ahead with 100 new oil and gas projects

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 July 2023 • 17 min read
Proposals include efforts to tackle disposable vapes | Credit: iStock
Defra insists it 'means business' with waste plan as it unveils circular economy vision

Defra sets out vision for designing out waste in products and encouraging repair, reuse and recycling in long-awaited Waste Prevention Programme for England

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 July 2023 • 5 min read