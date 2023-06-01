Hertfordshire

OVO Energy teams up with councils for green retrofit of 140 Hertfordshire homes

Buildings

OVO Energy teams up with councils for green retrofit of 140 Hertfordshire homes

Energy giant partners with Watford Borough Council and Three Rivers District Council to improve energy efficiency across 139 homes

clock 01 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Study: Soaring demand for animal fats in SAF 'increasingly unsustainable'

31 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash

30 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

'More important than ever': UK joins 52 nations in calling for ambitious UN plastic pollution treaty

30 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

Cutting edge green farming projects win share of £30m government funding

31 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

CleanJoule secures $50m backing to scale up SAF production

31 May 2023 • 3 min read