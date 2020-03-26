herbicide
Freshly farmed in-store: M&S to grow herbs inside clutch of London shops
Retailer teams up with vertical farming specialist Infarm to cultivate basil, mint, parsley, and coriander in six London stores
On glyphosate, bad science, and precautionary principles
Tom Chivers reckons the case for a crackdown on glyphosates is remarkably weak, but it is still a good thing that it is being presented
Banning neonicitinoids is a good start, but it's not problem solved for farming
If Michael Gove is really to be taken seriously as an environmentalist he will need to weed out all toxic substances being used in farming, argues Green Party MEP Molly Scott Cato
EU on brink of historic decision on pervasive glyphosate weedkiller
Glyphosate is found in 60 per cent of UK bread and environmentalists welcome a ban but industry warn of uproar among farmers if herbicide is phased out