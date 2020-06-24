heating
What are the pathways to net zero gas and heating?
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, outlines a roadmap for decarbonising the UK gas system
Small change: Tweak washing and heating habits to save energy, study says
Research forms part of project aiming to identify the most effective long-term approaches for cutting energy consumption
Report: Natural gas home heating 'will still be around for a long time'
Further UK policy measures are needed to shift homes towards low carbon heating options, analysis by Cambridge Econometrics finds
Energy: A changing game, with changing players?
Tim Rotheray of the Association for Decentralised Energy argues the energy transition will require a more customer-centric approach
Energy efficiency 'U-turn': Tougher rules to force more landlords to upgrade homes
Government tweaks MEES rules to require more landlords to install energy efficiency measures, but campaigners warn some of the coldest properties will still be exempt
CCC boss Chris Stark: 'The threat of being ignored keeps me awake at night'
CEO of the Committee on Climate Change ponders 1.5C targets, Whitehall governance, and how capitalism can operate in a zero carbon future
Scilly goes smart: £10.8m project powers up to boost island renewables, EVs, and batteries
Isles of Scilly to become a global test-bed for solar, batteries, smart heating, electric vehicle V2G, and grid flexibility services
Heat networks: Regulation 'now needed' says UK competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority study concludes heat networks offer good value for many customers, but also highlights several areas of concern
OVO unveils home V2G electric vehicle charger and battery storage units
Utility launches suite of domestic energy products to boost home energy flexibility
Government confirms £320m heat network funding scheme to open this year
Heat Networks Investment Project will offer loans and grants to help boost the uptake of low carbon heating networks
Energy UK urges government to 'kick start' heating sector decarbonisation
Energy industry trade body report calls for zero carbon homes policies, review of the RHI and support for wider range of low carbon heating technologies
Government floats proposals to phase out coal and oil heating from 2020s
'We will not be heating our buildings in 2050 by setting fire to the same substances that people burned in the Victorian era' government predicts
National Grid: Low carbon gas and CCS clarity needed to support clean growth
UK grid operator sets out long term vision for use of gas to decarbonise heat, transport and industry over the long term
National Audit Office: 'Novel' RHI scheme has not delivered value for money
Government does not have reliable estimate of overpayments to RHI participants, warns watchdog
Scottish government launches £60m low carbon infrastructure fund
Funding earmarked for green heating, clean energy, and low emission vehicle infrastructure projects
Trial to phase in hydrogen as fuel to begin in north-west
Carbon-free gas to be distributed to industrial users in Liverpool and Manchester, with plans to dilute methane for domestic use