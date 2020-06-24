Hawaii
Hawaii's Governor: Governments should be agile to tech disruptions
An atrophied muscle needs to be flexed more
Hawaii signs law to become carbon neutral by 2045
Pacific islands note threat of sea level rise while setting toughest climate target of any US state
Fossil-free islands: A blueprint for sustainable development?
From Hawaii's Molokai to Samso, Denmark, islands are becoming a hotbed for experimentation with renewable energy, waste reduction and water conservation
Hydrogen fuel finds a home in Hawaii
Hydrogen fuel cells are making a come back in the renewable energy field - and in Hawaii, we'll soon see hydrogen fuel cells in cars, fleets and microgrids.