Retained EU Law Bill: Government places hundreds of UK green laws on the chopping board

Laws, regulations, treaties and decisions related to habitats, air quality, climate change, renewable energy, farming and fishing proposed for scrapheap under government plans

clock 11 May 2023 • 4 min read
Conservative Party conference: Calls grow for government rethink on energy efficiency and nature policies

MPs and green groups demand change in tack on energy efficiency, farming subsidies, and nature protection rules from embattled government as conference gets underway in Birmingham

clock 03 October 2022 • 8 min read
'Growth Plan': Chancellor eyes streamlined planning process for offshore wind, new homes, and roads

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget speech expected to set out plans to dilute green planning rules, establish new 'Innovation Zones',and accelerate critical infrastructure development

clock 22 September 2022 • 6 min read
'Legal and environmental folly': Is a backlash already brewing over the government's fracking and deregulation drive?

Plans to lift ban on fracking and curtain legacy EU environmental laws and regulations announced today risk backlash from some of the government's own MPs

clock 22 September 2022 • 8 min read
RSPB warns of threat to UK habitat protection laws under next Prime Minister

Charity fears laws originally derived from the EU, including the Habitats Regulations, could be axed under Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak

clock 17 August 2022 • 4 min read
