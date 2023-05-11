Laws, regulations, treaties and decisions related to habitats, air quality, climate change, renewable energy, farming and fishing proposed for scrapheap under government plans
MPs and green groups demand change in tack on energy efficiency, farming subsidies, and nature protection rules from embattled government as conference gets underway in Birmingham
Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget speech expected to set out plans to dilute green planning rules, establish new 'Innovation Zones',and accelerate critical infrastructure development
Plans to lift ban on fracking and curtain legacy EU environmental laws and regulations announced today risk backlash from some of the government's own MPs
Charity fears laws originally derived from the EU, including the Habitats Regulations, could be axed under Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak