Green Investment Group
UK provides finance support to Taiwan offshore wind farm
Export credit agency is to provide £230m project finance guarantee to support UK businesses supplying a large-scale wind farm off the coast of Taiwan
Green Investment Group and BNEF team up for renewables and climate data boost
New Carbon Score tool to provide data on the emissions impact of over 40,000 wind and solar assets
Macquarie's Green Investment Group promises 20GW renewable energy pipeline
Many of the new projects to be developed over the next five years will be backed by corporate power purchase agreements, investor says
Global briefing: Museum of fossil fuels opens in Sweden
All the green business news from around the world this week
UK Climate Investments ramps up support for South African renewables projects
Joint venture between Green Investment Group and UK government to invest £14m in development of 254MW of South African renewables projects
Green Investment Group to sweep up 40 per cent stake in East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
Macquarie-owned green investment vehicle will acquire the stake from ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola
Green Investment Group under fire over 'low' level of UK focus
Trustees for former state-owned bank raise concerns over lower level of investment for UK projects compared to rest of Europe
Green Investment Group hits financial close on Grangemouth energy-from-waste plant
The combined heat and power project will process 216,000 tonnes of waste every year
'We are losing time': OECD and World Bank call for 'radical' climate finance push
OECD, World Bank Group, and UN Environment sound clarion call for 'transformative' shift in investment towards low carbon, climate resilient infrastructure
Green Investment Group: Bank confirms £1.6bn of backing for green energy projects since privatisation
Former state-owned investment vehicle publishes first progress report since Australian bank Macquarie took the reins last year
Green Investment Group snaps up Conergy solar team
Deal sees Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group acquire pipeline of solar projects across Asia Pacific and take on 88 Conergy employees
Green Investment Group launches in North America with new wind and solar investments
Macquarie reaches financial close on 200MW wind farm and launches new solar investment venture as part of North American expansion plans
Macquarie issues £500m loan for green projects
Green capital part of £2bn loan facility issued by Green Investment Group owner
Green Investment Group snaps up latest offshore wind stake
Bank completes acquisition of 25 per cent stake in Westermost Rough offshore wind farm, as Vattenfall installs first 'game-changing' foundations at EOWDC site
'A misjudgement': Official report slams government privatisation of Green Investment Bank
Public Accounts Committee concludes privatisation failed to adequately protect Green Investment Bank's core environmental purpose, as campaigners accuse Treasury of 'economic vandalism'
Green Investment Group and Covanta eye pipeline of waste-to-energy projects
First step in partnership will see GIG invest €136m to acquire 50 per cent stake in Covanta's operational waste facility in Dublin
National Audit Office: No 'legal obligation' for Macquarie to continue Green Investment Bank's long-term mission
Report reveals fresh details about controversial sale, including the impact of delays on bank's lending ability and failure by government to secure legally binding green guarantees
Green Investment Group launches 'pay-as-you save' green energy offer
New Energy Solutions service will provide upfront funding for businesses looking to install energy efficiency and renewables technology
Another step forward for onshore wind
As the Green Investment Group makes its first European investment with a landmark Corporate PPA-backed wind deal in Sweden, the bank reflects on the evolving onshore wind market
GE and Green Investment Group team up for 650MW Swedish onshore wind project
Two companies raise €800m financing to acquire 'massive' wind project from Swedish renewable energy developer Svevind
Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in giant Walney offshore wind project
Danish firm, formerly DONG Energy, agrees to sell portion of under-construction project for £2bn
Macquarie and Lightsource team up for Indian solar investment
UK Climate Investments, part of Macquarie's Green Investment Group, enters into partnership with UK-based solar developer
Green Investment Group makes first investment under Macquarie control, backs energy-from-waste plant
Green Investment Group commits £38m to Wheelabrator Technologies as part of £207m loan for new energy-from-waste plant in West Yorkshire