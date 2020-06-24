green gadgets
Pocket planet savers: Five great eco apps
BusinessGreen rounds up a clutch of the best free smartphone apps to help you reduce your carbon footprint
Why we need the Charter for Energy Efficient White Goods
Writing for BusinessGreen Plus, Trewin Restorick argues why businesses should embrace new proposals to help make appliances more efficient
Fairtrade boom shows why green firms need to start making more noise
The surge in the market for Fairtrade and green goods deserves to be celebrated and supported, argues James Murray
The Scarlet Hotel and the answer to the eco-luxury dilemma
James Murray enjoys a luxurious few days at a green hotel that blazes a trail for our homes and offices
The secret to green customer engagement - Could your customers help you cut emissions?
BusinessGreen webinar, hosted in association with Accor, to offer tips on effective green consumer engagement
Consumer Electronics Association launches new effort to promote smart grid-connected products
Trade body pushes Modular Communication Interface in attempt to drive smart grid interoperability
O2 aims to Drive greener motoring techniques
Mobile operator reveals new eco-driving gadget is helping to cut emissions by around 20 per cent
