green finance
National Grid tees up €500m green bond
Cash will be used to support firm's sustainability efforts
Credit Suisse halts financing for new coal power plants
Swiss Bank extends policy that has already seen it halt financing for thermal coal mines
Here's how the election manifestos could be greener
The manifestos contain a welcome focus on environmental policy, but the parties are missing some crucial details, writes UKSIF's Ben Nelmes
'Simply not enough': Annual climate finance flows hit half a trillion dollars milestone
Annual climate investments across 2017-18 were 25 per cent higher than during 2015-16, analysts find, but total falls far short of the trillions needed to meet global climate goals
Green bond market on track for 'another record year'
Two separate reports reveal solid third quarter growth means global green bond market is set to break the $200bn mark
Huge finance gap leaving millions without access to electricity and clean cooking, report warns
Research by Sustainable Energy for All initiative finds just a quarter of the required investment for universal electricity access is being delivered
Study: Informed investors opt for sustainable funds
Virtual investment experiment from CISL suggests providing investors with information on environmental impacts leads to increased demand for green funds
Nuclear row: EU green finance guide delayed as states debate what qualifies as 'sustainable investment'
Divisions over whether to classify investments in nuclear projects as sustainable spark fresh row over EU green finance strategy
SDG10: Inside Mastercard's strategy to improve equality through access to digital services
From paying school fees to proving identities, Mastercard is exploring how digital payments and online services can make the world a more equal place
City governments worldwide cannot deliver sustainable cities alone
National governments must step in to help towns and cities finance the green infrastructure revolution, argue Sarah Colenbrander and Denise Chan
'Tipping point?' HSBC launches green finance range for businesses
New suite of products includes a Green Loan, a Green Revolving Credit Facility and a Green Hire Purchase, Lease and Asset loan - BusinessGreen talks to sustainable finance lead Rob King to get the low-down
Inside the plan to turn London's money markets green
BusinessGreen speaks to Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas on body's launch day, as UK ramps up plan to become a global green finance leader
Green bond milestone: Global issuance surpasses $100bn in first half of 2019
Climate Bonds Initiative now hopes annual green bond issuance can reach $1tr by the early 2020s
Radically unradical?
John McDonnell's green finance proposals are closer to mainstream thinking than many of his critics would have you think
By defining 'green finance', the EU hopes it can kickstart low-carbon investment
Bumper report from the European Commission sets out criteria to define sustainable finance in a bid to protect investors from 'greenwash'
Report sketches blueprint for Europe-wide green mortgage market
Finance and green building sectors will need to work closely together to develop market for energy efficient mortgages, according to new report from the World Green Building Council
UK and Colombia ink climate partnership to promote green growth
UK commits £8.5m to help Colombia protect and monetise biodiversity reserves, invest in low emission vehicles and green country's finance sector
Barclay's green guru appointed as first Green Finance Institute CEO
Green Finance Institute is tasked with championing London's role as a leader in sustainable finance
Cambridge University agrees to explore fossil fuel divestment plan
Ex-archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams welcomes plans for fully costed proposals
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Extinction Rebellion targets financial sector ahead of 'closing ceremony'
Having confirmed they are to bring the latest wave of actions to an end, Christian activists this morning staged a protests at Canary Wharf warning 'business as usual = death'
'Wake-up call': World's leading central banks urge financiers to act on climate
Network for Greening the Financial System sets out key recommendations for world's central banks to address climate risk and spur green investment
Morgan Stanley takes aim at 'systemic' plastic waste crisis with flurry of financial pledges
Global financial services firm launches drive to prevent, reduce, and remove 50 million metric tonnes of plastic waste from water and land by 2030
Mark Carney tells global banks they cannot ignore climate change dangers
Financial sector warned it risks losses from extreme weather and its stakes in polluting firms