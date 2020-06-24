green banking
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Protests take centre stage as climate talks trudge on
All the latest from the UN climate talks, including 'super pollutants', German farming climate fund, and global green banks
We need a Green Bank of England
We should empower our central bank to go further in steering capital flows towards the low-carbon economy, argues Positive Money's executive director Fran Boait
Labour fleshes out banking shake-up plans to drive green growth
Banking plan will kick start Labour's 'Green Industrial Revolution', Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell claims
ING issues €2.6bn of climate bonds in boost for renewables and green buildings
Dutch banking giant launches 'largest ever green bond deal' from a European bank
Are global development banks really aligned with the Paris Agreement?
E3G report analyses the world's six main development banks and finds many of their climate strategies wanting
Abundance's Bruce Davis: 'Green finance and clean growth go arm in arm'
Abundance founder pops in to the BusinessGreen studio to talk about crowdfunding, ISAs, whisky and his new role in the UK's Green Finance Taskforce
HSBC pledges to deliver $100bn of green finance through to 2025
Banking giant promises to mobilise over $100m a year of green investment and strengthen climate risk reporting in line with Financial Stability Board recommendations
'Only a matter of time' before UK business sees higher disclosure standards, warns HSBC exec
Businesses of all stripes will soon be expected to demonstrate how they are preparing for the low-carbon transition, predicts HSBC's Scott McClurg
Look out, banks: Sustainability funding gets creative
Mainstream banks would be wise to engage with the innovation underway in the green finance space
Bank of America claims climate work has bumped US GDP by $14.8bn
Banking giant says its $12.6bn environmental business programme supports almost 40,000 jobs and has avoided 2.37 million metric tonnes of CO2 being emitted in 2016 alone
Filling the gap: Why demand for green banks is growing
Organisations such as NY Green Bank offer new ways to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects - But concern lingers over how the Trump administration will impact demand