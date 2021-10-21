The Prince of Wales' Financial Services Task Force (FSTF) has this week launched a new Net Zero Practitioner's Guide to help banks better support their clients' transition to net zero.

The FSTF is a subsidiary of The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and has brought together knowledge and expertise from 11 leading banks to create the guide, which focuses on how banks can implement strategies to help their clients reduce emissions, alongside their internal efforts to reduce their own operational emissions.

"Net-zero commitments need to be turned into action," said Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Group and chair of the FSTF. "This guide sets out how the banking sector can practically help deliver a net-zero future. I would like to pay tribute to my fellow banking CEOs who collaborated on this work. Though we operate in a competitive industry, it shows what can be achieved when we work together."

The guide is designed to be used by a wide audience of banks in different sectors and regions. It is split into two parts, with the first providing recommendations on how banks can develop decarbonisation strategies, including choosing science-based net zero scenarios, accounting for offsets separately from financed emissions, and disclosing progress and reporting on emissions. The second section details how banks can engage with clients and policymakers to use financing to boost the transition to a low carbon economy.

Jes Stanley, co-chair of the FSTF Net Zero Working Group and CEO of Barclays Group, said banks could accelerate efforts to decarbonise by working together to share best practices. "We are very pleased to join forces with other banks to create this Practitioner's Guide, setting out some of the latest thinking and practices our industry has adopted to execute our net zero commitments," he said. "We hope other banks will find this guide useful as they work on their own net zero strategies. I want to thank all the banks on the Task Force for the collaboration they have shown in putting the guide together. It's cooperation of this kind that will help the industry accelerate the transition to a zero carbon economy."

His comments were echoed by Jane Fraser, CEO of FSTF member banks Citi, who said: "Getting to net zero will require all of us working together, and relentlessly with our clients, to reduce the emissions associated with our financing. This is a herculean task ahead of us and the urgency means that in many ways we are building the plane as we fly it. Having an industry roadmap with actionable guidance is invaluable and will enable us to bring our peers and clients along with us on this journey."

In related news, HSBC UK announced this week that it has created a new Wealth and Personal Banking Sustainability team to help the bank's customers become more conscious of their environmental impact and make more informed financial decisions, after the bank found a 62 per cent increase in the purchase of sustainable funds between July and August.

The moves come in the same week as the Treasury this week published a wide-ranging new report on Greening Finance, including plans for new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements for listed firms and investors.