Graham Stuart MP

Phasing down and out in London and Dubai

Politics

Phasing down and out in London and Dubai

The difference between 'phasing out' and 'phasing down' fossil fuels could determine whether climate disaster is averted or not - governments have a duty to explain what the terms they are squabbling over mean

clock 10 November 2023 • 7 min read
Government urged to clarify stance on phasing fossil fuels 'out' or 'down'

Politics

Government urged to clarify stance on phasing fossil fuels 'out' or 'down'

Graham Stuart suggests government less concerned over whether COP28 text promises to either phase fossil fuels out or down, as long as it 'translates into real action'

clock 10 November 2023 • 3 min read
'Complacency and incompetence': Government slammed as clean energy auction results in no new offshore wind farms

Wind

'Complacency and incompetence': Government slammed as clean energy auction results in no new offshore wind farms

CfD auction delivers just 3.7GW of new capacity as offshore wind developers refuse to bid, sparking warnings UK is now badly off track to meet its clean energy goals

clock 08 September 2023 • 9 min read
UK threatens to quit Energy Charter Treaty

Legislation

UK threatens to quit Energy Charter Treaty

Government announces it will review membership of Energy Charter Treaty if 'vital modernisation' is not adopted by November

clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
Government proposes energy bill discounts for communities that host new onshore wind farms

Wind

Government proposes energy bill discounts for communities that host new onshore wind farms

But department reiterates that decisions on onshore wind farm planning applications will continue to be made at the local level

clock 11 May 2023 • 4 min read
The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

Policy

The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

Corporate leaders and Ministers met yesterday to discuss how to accelerate the net zero transition, but concerns are continuing to grow over the government's response to the global clean tech investment 'arms race'

clock 10 May 2023 • 7 min read
How the gas crisis and policy uncertainty is hampering investment in greener homes

Buildings

How the gas crisis and policy uncertainty is hampering investment in greener homes

As Ministers tee up yet more delays to energy efficiency regulation for the private rental sector, polling suggests household costs are eroding appetite for green retrofits

clock 04 May 2023 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read