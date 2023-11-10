The difference between 'phasing out' and 'phasing down' fossil fuels could determine whether climate disaster is averted or not - governments have a duty to explain what the terms they are squabbling over mean
Graham Stuart suggests government less concerned over whether COP28 text promises to either phase fossil fuels out or down, as long as it 'translates into real action'
CfD auction delivers just 3.7GW of new capacity as offshore wind developers refuse to bid, sparking warnings UK is now badly off track to meet its clean energy goals
Government announces it will review membership of Energy Charter Treaty if 'vital modernisation' is not adopted by November
But department reiterates that decisions on onshore wind farm planning applications will continue to be made at the local level
Corporate leaders and Ministers met yesterday to discuss how to accelerate the net zero transition, but concerns are continuing to grow over the government's response to the global clean tech investment 'arms race'
As Ministers tee up yet more delays to energy efficiency regulation for the private rental sector, polling suggests household costs are eroding appetite for green retrofits