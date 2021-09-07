Gordan Ramsey

Costa Coffee launches new vegan 'bacon' bap

Marketing

Costa Coffee launches new vegan 'bacon' bap

Gordon Ramsey look-alike Martin Jordan will be the face of the new Vegan Bac'n Bap

clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read