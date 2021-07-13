ADVERTISEMENT

Google Cloud

Google Cloud upgrades effort to flag greenest data centres

IT

Google Cloud upgrades effort to flag greenest data centres

Update to region picker aims to make it easier for customers to switch to the lowest carbon regions for their Cloud computing services

clock 13 July 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Very difficult to pull off': Boris Johnson acknowledges scale of building decarbonisation challenge

08 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

08 July 2021 • 7 min read
04

H&M, IKEA, Walmart, and Kingfisher launch Race to Zero group for retail sector

07 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Prime Minister opens new Bulb HQ, hails 'Tech Zero' internship

08 July 2021 • 3 min read