Sustainability is top organisational priority for EMEA business leaders, Google survey finds

Sustainability is a top priority for the overwhelming majority of business executives in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, but major barriers are hampering firms' efforts to make their operations more environmentally and socially responsible, the findings of a major new global survey from Google indicates.

The poll of nearly 1,500 high level executives across 16 countries - including the UK, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, South Africa and United Arab Emirates - found that environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are a leading organisational priority for more than 90 per cent of all respondents.

For those employed by firms generating more than $10bn in annual revenue, some 67 per cent cited ESG as a top priority, while for respondents working at 'growth' companies, the number was even higher at 74 per cent, according to Google Cloud.

But widespread appetite for sustainability is felt to be unmatched by the requisite funding for ESG initiatives, the findings suggest, with more than a third of respondents arguing that efforts to deliver on sustainability objectives were being hampered by a lack of investment in the right technology.

A lack of education and awareness and a "relentless focus on growth and profit" were also cited by respondents as the top barriers slowing companies' efforts to boost their environmental and social impact. Meanwhile, the majority of executives surveyed - some 82 per cent - said they wished they had more room to prioritise sustainability.

Setting out the findings in a blog post today, Google Cloud's managing director for global sustainability Justin Keeble said the survey demonstrated how executives saw technology and sustainability as "uniquely intertwined", noting that technology innovation had been singled out as the "top area" that would have the most impact in tackling sustainability challenges.

"The good news is that it's still early for many companies' sustainability journeys - the majority (more than half) of executives say they are in the planning and early implementation phases of sustainability transformations so there's progress to be made," Keeble wrote. "The challenging news is we need urgent action from all industries now to prevent the worst impacts of climate change."

More than half of respondents across the EMEA region acknowledged that their companies were engaged in some form of ‘greenwashing'. This concern was found to be particularly prevalent among UK respondents, where seven out of 10 of executives said they believed their firms overstated their sustainability efforts.

In addition, only 36 per cent of respondents said their organisations had the right measurement tools in place to quantify their sustainability efforts, with just 17 per cent using findings from such tools to inform their activity.

The survey also reveals that roughly nine per cent of organisational budgets are being spent on sustainability initiatives, a percentage found to be roughly in line with budgets allocated to research and development (R&D) and rent or office space.