Fuel Cells
HyFlyer zero emission aviation project lines up mobile hydrogen fuelling support
Mobile refuelling truck will be used to power test flights of hydrogen plane
Advanced propulsion: New £50m R&D funding round awarded to zero emission projects
Government and industry funding provided to three projects working to deliver zero emission buses and more efficient electric vehicles
Zero-emission aircraft tests set for take off in Orkney
Hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology has the potential to cut emissions for transport to remote islands, say technology developers
'Individual mobility without emissions': Mercedes-Benz unveils Ambition2039 and sets sights on carbon neutral fleet
Lord, won't you buy me a zero emission Mercedes-Benz
Is hydrogen the answer to EV grid overload?
VIDEO: AFC Energy has developed a semi-portable system for charging electric vehicles using hydrogen - BusinessGreen went for a closer look
Hyundai revs up $6.7bn fuel cell vision
Auto giant reveals ambitious plan to hugely increase fuel cell production capacity
Bosch snaps up £9m stake in UK fuel cell firm Ceres Power
German electronics giant takes four per cent stake in UK developer Ceres Power in support of plans to scale up development and production of fuel cell technology
A big day for Bloom Energy and distributed energy
Bloom Energy's CEO and founder says the IPO opens up the next chapter
'Faster, higher, cleaner?' Toyota fleet of green mobility concepts for Tokyo Olympics
Fuel cell buses and automated ride-sharing vehicles to the fore as auto giant prepares to showcase low emission mobility services at 2020 Olympics
San Francisco Bay: Plans for first fuel cell ferry prepare to take sail
Golden Gate Zero Emissions Marine secures funding boost to support plans to deliver America's first fuel cell powered ferry
10 things you should know about Bloom Energy's IPO
Last week, Bloom Energy filed for its own initial public offering, revealing its core financial details for the first time
Green exports: Ceres Power teams up with Weichai Power in play for China's electric bus market
Two firms reveal plans to launch fuel cell range extender system for Chinese electric buses
Green Tomato revs up fleet of 50 Toyota Mirai fuel cell saloons
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling one of the first people to drive the new zero emission taxis
Green Lunch with… Landsec's Caroline Hill
The head of sustainability at the property giant joins us at the SkyGarden's Fenchurch Restaurant to talk fuel cells, skyscrapers, and the catalysing impact of the Paris Agreement
Microsoft Seattle data centre to be powered by 'first of its kind' fuel cell technology
Solidpower currently installing 10 solid oxide fuel cells directly above each data server rack at one of Microsoft's Seattle data centres in bid to cut energy costs and emissions
Intelligent Energy fuel cells: Coming to a building site near you?
Fuel cell pioneer teams up with Taylor Construction Plant Ltd to explore potential for offering zero emission technologies to the building sector
Datacenter giant Equinix buys a bevy of Bloom fuel cells
Bloom Energy will install solid-oxide energy servers at 12 Equinix data centers in the United States
Convenient clean power: Seven-Eleven and Toyota team up for fuel cell trial
Japanese trial to deploy fuel cell, batteries, and energy management systems in bid to slash emissions from convenience store chain
Hydrogen Road Trip Part 1: Ready for take-off?
The German government has helped fund the world's only hydrogen/electric plane prototype, but could it really be the future of passenger air travel?
Intelligent Energy debuts 'economically competitive' fuel cell generator range
Fuel cell developer debuts new portfolio of products designed for portable and stationary clean power generation
Hydrogen fuel finds a home in Hawaii
Hydrogen fuel cells are making a come back in the renewable energy field - and in Hawaii, we'll soon see hydrogen fuel cells in cars, fleets and microgrids.
Toyota Mirai: Has the fuel cell-powered future arrived?
Toyota's fuel cell electric car has a hefty price tag and infrastructure challenges, but as James Murray discovers its myriad benefits are now clear for all to see
Could green taxis help move fuel cell cars into the fast lane?
London taxi firm Greentomatocars reveals plan to significantly expand its fleet of fuel cell and electric cars
Fuel cell firms launch mass manufacturing research push
DIGIMAN initiative aims to automate manufacturing processes in a bid to deliver 50,000 fuel cell stacks a year from 2020