Fossil Fuels
Shareholders pressure Barclays to roll back fossil fuel financing
Shareholders worth more than £100bn are calling on Barclays to phase out the provision of financial services to energy firms that remain unaligned with the Paris Agreement
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
As the climate crisis grows, Big Oil finds itself over a barrel
The sector is facing strong headwinds from activists, investors and governments, pitting the companies' relentless growth ambitions against the worsening signs of climate change
Gas powered: Report warns 'policies can make a difference' as global carbon emissions keep climbing
Fossil fuel emissions have increased four per cent since the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015, according to a major international research project
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
European Investment Bank: 'We will stop financing fossil fuels'
Multilateral bank says world's 'most ambitious climate investment strategy' will unlock €1tr of climate action and environmental sustainable investment through to 2030
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
'Significant financial risk': 9 in 10 of world's energy companies have no plan to reach net zero
Only 13 of the world's 132 biggest energy firms have net zero commitments in place, study finds
Banks accused of fuelling climate change as high-carbon investments continue to climb
Investor report finds that financing for fossil fuels totaled nearly $2tr between 2016 and 2018, despite wider adoption of climate disclosure policies
'Freeze out fossil fuels' to combat climate breakdown, study urges
Research has found only a tiny proportion of people are making the most effective lifestyle changes to shrink their carbon footprint
Carbon Tracker: Oil majors must cut output by a third to meet Paris Agreement goals
New report warns none of the oil and gas majors are on track to be aligned with the Paris Agreement by 2040, with some firms needing to cut production by as much as 85 per cent
Crunch vote on EIB fossil fuel funding postponed
Rumours Germany pushed for delay with decision now promised on November 14
Government sketches out blueprint for Future Homes Standard
Consultation sets out plans to reform building regulations and pave way for energy efficiency improvements and ban on fossil fuel heating systems in new homes from 2025
SDG10: Why should the business community care about carbon inequality?
When the 'House is on Fire' consumers are going to increasingly question business actions, argues Dario Kenner of Anglia Ruskin University
'Betting against 1.5C': Oil majors spend big on fossil fuel projects
Oil and gas companies have approved $50bn of major projects since 2018, undermining climate targets and risking shareholder returns, think tank finds
Billionaire industrialist David Koch dies aged 79
Prominent funder of climate sceptic and anti-regulation lobby groups died from advanced prostate cancer
University of Liverpool to ditch all fossil fuel investments
Institution commits to selling its remaining £2.8m holdings in fossil fuel companies by 2022 following pressure from student campaigners
European Investment Bank plots ban on fossil fuel lending
Draft strategy suggests end to funding projects reliant on fossil fuels by 2020 in bid to place bank at the leading edge of the low-carbon transition
European renewables outstrip fossil fuels for second year running
Renewables produced more power than fossil fuels in first six months of 2018 and 2019, according to analysts EnAppSys
Study: Fossil fuels offer 'increasingly poor' return on energy investment
Renewables are fast catching up with fossil fuels on the amount of energy they yield compared to how much they require to build and operate, scientists say
Royal College of Emergency Medicine and Royal Society of Arts quit fossil fuel investments
Two more institutions vow to sell their shares in fossil fuel companies, just a day after National Trust pledged to divest