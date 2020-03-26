Foreign Office
Confirmed: UK and Italy to host crucial COP26 UN climate summit
Summit - tipped as the most important since 2015 - will see thousands of climate diplomats flock to Glasgow
Foreign Office Minister Mark Field suspended after grabbing climate protestor
BREAKING: Footage shows Conservative MP Mark Field forcibly removing a female protester from last night's Mansion House dinner
UK government under fire for 'tacit acceptance' of Arctic oil and gas activity
But Foreign Office hits back at 'baseless' claims from Environmental Audit Committee that UK encourages oil and gas exploration in the Arctic
Number 10 denies government is planning to merge Departments for Business, Transport, and Culture
But Sun reports suggest proposal for new 'super-ministry' is under consideration, prompting fears climate change would slip down government priority list
Boris Johnson orders Foreign Office to enlist in 'war on plastic waste'
Foreign and Commonwealth Office set to eliminate avoidable single-use plastics from its global operations by 2020
FCO climate headcount down 60 per cent since 2011, FOI reveals
Freedom of Information request reveals number of UK-based Foreign Office staff working on climate change has fallen from 554 to 221 over the last six years
Why the UK reducing its climate diplomacy may not be all bad for green industry
Former climate diplomat Angela Francis argues the government's plans to shift focus towards low carbon infrastructure development is to be welcomed
Vampire arguments that put growth before green are no way to secure a prosperous post-Brexit Britain
Any new trade deal that features 'less climate concern' will simply allow polluting foreign companies to undercut greener UK rivals
Reports: Foreign Office prepares for 'scaled down' climate work
Sunday papers report on civil service documents suggesting embassies to step up focus on trade at expense of "some economic security-related work like climate change and illegal wildlife"