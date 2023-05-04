flight emissions map

Prize Flights: BBC urged to stop offering flights to competition winners

Aviation

A petition launched by behavioural change charity Flight Free UK has now received support from environmental campaigners, after Radio 1 offered flights from the UK to US as a prize for listeners

clock 04 May 2023 • 5 min read
