fishing
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
Quorn launches fishless fillets
New range of fish-free products took five years to develop using brand's signature mycoprotein
UK could create 5,000 jobs by moving to sustainable fishing, says report
Sustainable catch limits on key species after Brexit would also boost the economy by more than £300m a year as stocks recover, analysis shows
Gone fishing: Environment minister sets sail on world's first recycled plastic boat
Sustainability charity Hubbub launches boat made from 99 per cent recycled plastic waste on Thames in bid to raise awareness of marine plastic pollution
Sustainable British cod on the menu after stocks recover
A recovery from near total collapse has led North Sea cod stocks to be labelled as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council for the first time in 20 years