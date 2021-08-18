ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries Act

Government urged to draw up 'climate-smart' strategy for UK fishing industry

Biodiversity

Government urged to draw up 'climate-smart' strategy for UK fishing industry

Report by WWF, Marine Conservation Society and RSPB claims UK fisheries are responsible for emitting nearly 1,000 kilotons of CO2 in a year

clock 18 August 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Reports: Government eyeing £400m boiler scrappage scheme

16 August 2021 • 3 min read
03

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read
04

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

17 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

How much could climate 'tipping points' cost the global economy?

17 August 2021 • 8 min read