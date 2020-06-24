fisheries
From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood
Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future
'Final humiliation': Defra minister George Eustice resigns
Leave-supporting minister steps down over PM's decision to allow Parliament a vote on delaying Brexit
Quorn launches fishless fillets
New range of fish-free products took five years to develop using brand's signature mycoprotein
One Year on from Blue Planet II - how is conservation and sustainable development of the ocean viewed?
Klaas de Vos of the World Ocean Initiative reflects on how a year on the green business trends David Attenborough triggered are gaining momentum
Tesco and Nestle sign up to Global Ghost Gear Initiative
Companies join global campaign to tackle waste fishing gear and the huge damage it does to marine wildlife
MSC launches £1m fund to boost sustainable seafood
The Ocean Stewardship Fund will help small-scale fisheries become more sustainable
Brexit: Fisheries Bill unveiled to land 'sustainable' UK fishing industry
Defra Secretary Michael Gove says new Bill will strengthen protection for UK marine environment while boosting British fishing industry
Brexit: Disruption to carbon and energy trading looms in event of no deal
Latest government Brexit technical notices confirm UK would quit EU emissions trading scheme and internal energy market if the country crashes out of the EU without a deal
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Government sketches out post-Brexit sustainable fisheries vision
New white paper proposes raft of measures to enhance sustainability of fish stocks, bu7t campaigners warn plan is badly short on detail
Reports: Mark Carney warns of market failure in fisheries
Bank of England governor warns that world's oceans face extinction unless market failure in their governance is corrected
Millennials more likely to be hooked by sustainable fish
Those aged 18-34 more likely to choose eco-labelled fish than older shoppers, according to Marine Stewardship Council
Consumers 'betrayed' over sustainability of world's biggest tuna fishery
Skipjack tuna from the western Pacific is common on supermarket shelves, but a new coalition argues its certification as sustainable is illusory
Tuna giant Thai Union pledges to fish more sustainably
The world's largest tuna company has responded to criticism of its practices, but does the new plan hold water?
Sustainable British cod on the menu after stocks recover
A recovery from near total collapse has led North Sea cod stocks to be labelled as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council for the first time in 20 years
Gove signals support for green farming Brexit plan
Environment Secretary says new agricultural subsidy regime should "better support investment in environmental goods"