Feed-In Tariff
Solar slump: UK adds just 7.5MW of new capacity in July
Official figures show UK solar sector added less power capacity than one large wind turbine last month
Solarplicity energy supply business collapses amid Ofgem row
Clean electricity specialist was reprimanded earlier this year by Ofgem for unpaid renewable energy subsidies and poor customer service
How business innovation is opening up new opportunities in community energy
How can communities and business work together to create a decentralised, smart energy system that benefits us all, asks Emma Bridge, chief executive of Community Energy England
Energy firms spy new business opportunity from FiT closures
Closure of Feed-in Tariff sparks new offers from Octopus and E.ON rewarding solar generators
'Alexa, cut the carbon intensity of my energy use'
Octopus Energy integrates with Amazon Alexa to provide voice activation of smart home services
'New era' for UK solar, as government U-turn promises payments for exported renewable power
Claire Perry unveils plans for a Smart Export Guarantee designed to ensure households and businesses are paid for the power they export to the grid
Government urged to save solar export tariff
Solar Trade Association calls on UK energy minister to allow ongoing payments to small generators for power fed into the grid
Solar: Welcome to the only unsubsidised source of power around
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the government's consultation on the Feed-in Tariff scheme and support for solar proves it: there is one rule for renewables and another for non-renewables
Government proposes complete end to Feed-in Tariff scheme
FITs would close entirely at the end of March 2019 under new plans, with little clarity over what, if anything, will replace the once popular incentive scheme
What future for the Feed-in Tariff?
Government must urgently spell out its plans for future renewables support, argues RenewableUK's Oankar Birdi
Government confirms energy intensive industries' exemption from clean energy costs
BEIS presses ahead with plans to give energy intensive industries an exemption from cost of clean energy policies, despite it costing the average household around £2.30 a year in higher bills
BEIS energy update: Coal power nears rock bottom
Latest round of government energy stats shows solar and biomass on the rise and coal production and generation slumping to record lows
Embarrassingly successful: an obituary for the UK's Feed-in Tariffs
Philip Wolfe, one of the leaders of the feed-in tariffs campaign and the author of the first blueprint on their design, looks back at the history of the scheme and assesses the extent to which it has been a success
Government softens feed-in tariff blow to solar and wind industries
UPDATED: Government predicts up to 18,700 solar jobs could be lost as a result of changes to popular incentive scheme
Solar power industry braces for 98 per cent feed-in tariff spending cut
Industry analysis shows sector would receive just £2m a year in support through to 2018 if government proposals are approved
Feed-in tariff future in doubt as government moves to slash renewable energy incentives
BREAKING: Consultation proposes steep cuts to feed-in tariff payments and refuses to rule out closure of key part of popular scheme
We're three-quarters of the way to a domestic solar revolution in the UK - Is £1.70 too much to finish the job?
Just two per cent of the UK's clean energy budget could deliver a subsidy-free solar industry, argues the Solar Trade Association's Leonie Greene, so why is the industry copping the blame for current overspends?
How Sheffield Solar is shining a light on PV performance
University-based Microgen Database compares real-world performance with predictions to help make the case for solar in the UK
UK 'scoring own goal' by slashing small wind incentives
Government urged to rethink cuts to feed-in tariff over fears they could damage UK manufacturing
Greg Barker predicts solar resurgence in 2014
Climate Change Minister pledges to knock down barriers faced by "under-deployed" commercial solar rooftop sector
Why saving energy is critical to addressing climate change
Zoe Leader of WWF-UK says the forthcoming Energy Bill must incentivise measures to reduce energy demand in the same way as it plans to boost new supply
Exclusive: Installers to shout from the rooftops, 'solar still pays'
Solar Trade Association seeks to downplay fears that solar PV no longer gives a sound rate of return
Is the Tardis about to become solar-powered?
Solar developers confirm completion of 50kW array at BBC Wales new flagship studios
Exclusive: Flurry of solar farms rush to meet looming FiT deadline
Lightsource connects 11 solar installations in two weeks, as British Gas and OVESCo race to the finish line