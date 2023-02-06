farming industry

Veganuary: New Year plant-based diet campaign attracts record number of participants

More than 700,000 people signed up for Veganuary this year, with participants in almost every country in the world

clock 06 February 2023 • 2 min read
'Travesty': £22m pounds of fruit and veg wasted due to labour shortage, NFU warns

Food waste driven by lack of pickers prompts concern over impact on farmers, food supplies and the climate

clock 16 August 2022 • 2 min read
