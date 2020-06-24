ey
Report: UK enjoys renewables investment growth despite Brexit uncertainty
Britain leapfrogs Japan into seventh place on EY's global leadership board for renewable energy investment attractiveness
CDP: Firms failing to strengthen climate risk reporting despite EU guidelines
Review of 80 of Europe's biggest companies finds continuing gap between environmental risks listed in reports and concrete actions being taken to address them
Is the UK's clean energy transition stumbling?
Record clean energy results one day, plummeting investment the next - what's behind the contrasting performance of the renewables sector?
Brexit sparks slide in UK clean energy investment
Latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index sees UK slip to eighth place in global league table
Subsidy-free solar powers UK up renewable investment rankings
UK market climbs three spots to place seventh in latest EY renewables attractiveness index
China holds on to renewables market top spot
EY said its latest rankings underline importance of government policy in driving clean energy development globally