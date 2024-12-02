How UK firms are leading the world in climate transition planning

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Average quality score of UK business’ climate-related financial disclosures the highest of all countries and regions, a new analysis from EY has found

UK-based businesses have made swifter progress than European and global competitors in their climate transition planning and disclosures, EY's latest Global Climate Action Barometer has today revealed....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Scottish Government publishes first hydrogen export plan

How the 'huge gulf in prices' between public and home charging risks stalling the EV transition

Most read
01

Europe needs a building renovation revolution to drive up energy efficiency and meet climate goals

02 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Sustainability plummets as priority in 2025 for fashion brands

29 November 2024 • 5 min read
03

How the 'huge gulf in prices' between public and home charging risks stalling the EV transition

29 November 2024 • 7 min read
04

Government seeks to include shipping in UK Emissions Trading Scheme

29 November 2024 • 3 min read
05

Global Briefing: Japan eyes 60 per cent emissions reduction target for 2035

29 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets
Carbon Accounting

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

Vast majority of world's largest companies have incorporated at least some elements of sustainability reporting into 'business as usual', KPMG survey finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 November 2024 • 4 min read
Normative snaps up rival carbon accounting firm Eivee
Carbon Accounting

Normative snaps up rival carbon accounting firm Eivee

Acquisition aimed at expanding services for businesses across UK and Europe working on emissions calculations, ESG data disclosures, and CRSD compliance

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
From PR and advertising to law and architecture: How can firms account for their 'serviced emissions'?
Carbon Accounting

From PR and advertising to law and architecture: How can firms account for their 'serviced emissions'?

Fresh guidance from UN Race to Zero campaign and Oxford Net Zero aims to support law, advisory, architecture, PR, and advertising sectors in aligning their service-based business models with climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 October 2024 • 4 min read