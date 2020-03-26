EU sustainable finance taxonomy
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
Green finance net tightens as FCA promises to 'challenge' firms it suspects of greenwash
Financial Conduct Authority proposes taking much more active approach in managing green finance market asit looks to drive sustainable investment market and protect consumers from 'greenwash'