EU ETS
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
Shipping firm MSC joins list of top 10 EU polluters
Mediterranean Shipping Company's fleet was responsible for 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2018, making it the eighth biggest emitter in the bloc
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
CCC: 'Carbon pricing alone will not provide sufficient decarbonisation'
Climate change advisors tell government that a suite of net zero policies is needed after UK exits the EU's emissions trading system
Government doubles no deal funding as green concerns escalate
Treasury announces an extra £2.1bn in Brexit funding is set to be releases, sparking accusations that spending pledges do not add up
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
EU carbon price hits 11-year high as Europe eyes bolder climate policies
Price tops €28 per tonne on Wednesday as traders anticipate market reforms
Industry hopes high for China's carbon market
Latest survey from IETA shows doubling in proportion of respondents who believe China will have carbon trading system for its power sector up and running by 2021
RyanAir becomes first airline to publish monthly carbon emissions
But the Irish airline is also the tenth highest emitter in the EU's Emission Trading System
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
British Steel seeking £100m government loan to pay EU carbon emissions bill
Firm hit by EU's decision to suspend UK companies from accessing CO2 credits under emissions trading system until Brexit deal is ratified
Ryanair becomes first airline to enter top 10 ranking of EU carbon polluters
As coal use drops off, aviation is coming to the fore as bloc's biggest emitter
Good news: Europe on track to halve emissions by 2030
Influential new report from Sandbag claims policies already in place to deliver 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2030, paving the way for increased ambition
Energy chaos? Government urges business to prepare for no-deal
New guidance warns firms should prepare for major changes to emissions trading, electricity trading, and nuclear safeguards if UK crashes out of EU next month
Five things you might have missed from yesterday's Budget
You'd have been forgiven for missing the green detail of yesterday's Budget speech - but buried in the Red Book was some measures sustainability executives should be abreast of
EU carbon price clears €20 for first time since 2008
EU ETS carbon price breaks €20 per tonne mark, as demand increases ahead of looming market reforms
Rising carbon price set to push more coal off the grid
EU ETS price on course to hit €40 per tonne by 2023 says Carbon Tracker, but how high is too high?
Explained: How the summer heatwave is helping drive up EU carbon prices
Higher energy demand coupled with plant shut downs, low wind and hydro production has helped rally EU ETS prices to a seven-year high
Polluter pays: How can governments build public support for carbon taxes?
Study co-authored by Lord Stern argues governments should focus on building public support for strong carbon pricing, rather than limiting themselves to economic arguments
Carbon market: Industry reveals sharp uptick in confidence in EU ETS following reforms
Annual Point Carbon survey suggests European Emissions Trading System driving more real emissions reductions
Carbon Tracker: Businesses could face continued EU carbon price surge
Major new study details how carbon prices across the bloc could double by 2021 if the EU moves to make emissions trading scheme compatible with the Paris Agreement
EU Emissions Trading Scheme emissions rise for first time in seven years
Uptick in industrial activity drives emissions growth across the trading bloc
Does Brexit make UK decarbonisation more difficult?
As government pursues 'Green Brexit' vision, new research from Economist Intelligence Unit warns UK's task of cutting emissions could become more difficult and expensive after Brexit