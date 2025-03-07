Report: EU carbon market on course for highest CO2 price in the world by 2030

Michael Holder
BloombergNEF predicts the EU's secondary emissions trading system - known as ETS2 - could see the price of CO2 surge to almost €150 a tonne by the end of the decade

CO2 prices on the EU's new secondary carbon market, which is designed to cap emissions from fuel used in buildings, road transport, and small industrial sites from 2027, could become the highest in the...

