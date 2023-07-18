ESG reporting

BSI and Ecometrica launch new tool to streamline ESG reporting

Management

British Standard Institute unveils new tool developed with Ecometrica to help businesses improve ESG reporting and greenhouse gas management

clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read
Crocs steps back from net zero by 2030 commitment

Supply chain

In its latest ESG update the footwear brand announced that recent expansion means it will take a decade longer than anticipated to achieve net zero status

clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
'Move faster and bolder': Report reveals less than half of firms disclosing supply chain emissions

Supply chain

CDP warns many major corporates are still failing to engage suppliers to tackle nature and climate-related risks

clock 15 March 2023 • 4 min read
Businesses need to quantify the 'S' in ESG

Management

Social value is an increasingly critical component in business success - companies must tap data to elevate their impact, argues AECOM's Robert Spencer

clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
FCA warns misleading benchmarks could create 'trust deficit'

Investment

Some benchmark constructors “have not accurately described the economic reality” of their product, FCA warns

clock 15 September 2022 • 2 min read
Why corporate climate reporting should be separated from ESG reporting

Management

Combining climate reporting and ESG reporting into the same workstreams can cause confusion and threaten progress where it is needed most, writes Manifest's Laura Zizzo

clock 26 May 2022 • 5 min read
