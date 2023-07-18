British Standard Institute unveils new tool developed with Ecometrica to help businesses improve ESG reporting and greenhouse gas management
In its latest ESG update the footwear brand announced that recent expansion means it will take a decade longer than anticipated to achieve net zero status
CDP warns many major corporates are still failing to engage suppliers to tackle nature and climate-related risks
Social value is an increasingly critical component in business success - companies must tap data to elevate their impact, argues AECOM's Robert Spencer
Some benchmark constructors “have not accurately described the economic reality” of their product, FCA warns
Combining climate reporting and ESG reporting into the same workstreams can cause confusion and threaten progress where it is needed most, writes Manifest's Laura Zizzo