Playing it cool: Major firms sign up to The Climate Group's 'Cooling Challenge'
Indian conglomerates Mahindra & Mahindra, and Godrej Consumer, among firms promising to run cooling operations more efficiently as part of EP100
How energy efficiency efforts have saved major companies $130m
Report by EP100 campaign reveals over past year 18 firms have collectively saved $55m from smarter energy use
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
RBS, Landsec, and Thomson Reuters become latest corporates to step up climate action
Flurry of ambitious new targets unveiled, as Climate Group campaign welcomes first two firms to join RE100, EV100, and EP100 initiatives
Indian industrial giants vow to step up energy efficiency efforts
Mahindra Heavy Engines and UltraTech Cement among latest firms to join EP100 initiative
Beware the unconscious recoupling: It's time to double down on decarbonisation efforts
Recent emissions data reveals a worrying global trend re-tying emissions to economic growth
Green Lunch with… The Climate Group's Helen Clarkson
BusinessGreen catches up with the CEO of The Climate Group over tapas at Covent Garden's Opera Tavern
One Planet Summit: Schneider Electric and EDF sign up to green goals
Ahead of President Macron's climate summit today two major French corporates announce plans to step up clean tech adoption
EP100: H&M dresses for energy-saving success
Fashion giant and LED lighting specialist Cree become latest firms to join EP100 energy productivity initiative