EP100: Top corporates defy global trend by doubling down on energy efficiency

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
EP100: Top corporates defy global trend by doubling down on energy efficiency

Campaign to improve corporate energy efficiency reveals members saved $164m last year

The EP100 initiative that invites corporates to set targets to double energy productivity, implement energy management systems, and achieve net zero carbon buildings has this week revealed its members...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Could a slowdown in innovation investment derail the clean energy transition?

'A major milestone': UK sets new solar generation record

More on Efficiency

National Wealth Fund and NatWest Group to mobilise £500m for social housing retrofits
Efficiency

National Wealth Fund and NatWest Group to mobilise £500m for social housing retrofits

New £400m loan guarantee from National Wealth Fund to unlock £500m of investment in green upgrades for social housing groups

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 April 2025 • 3 min read
Heat Network Efficiency Scheme awards almost £20m to over 60 projects
Efficiency

Heat Network Efficiency Scheme awards almost £20m to over 60 projects

Latest wave of funding to enable efficiency gains and cost and carbon savings for households, colleges, universities, and the NHS

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 March 2025 • 2 min read
Study: Families in least efficient homes set to pay £700 more a year
Efficiency

Study: Families in least efficient homes set to pay £700 more a year

Brits living in homes with a Band F Energy Performance Certificate rating could face average annual energy bills that are £700 higher than those with a rating of C or above, ECIU calculates

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 March 2025 • 5 min read