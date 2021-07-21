ADVERTISEMENT

ENGIE Group

ENGIE debuts new EQUANS services brand for a 'greener, more efficient and increasingly digital world'

Infrastructure

ENGIE debuts new EQUANS services brand for a 'greener, more efficient and increasingly digital world'

New €12bn technical services provider promises to support roll out of smart buildings, green mobility, district and embedded energy, and decentralised renewables projects

clock 21 July 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read